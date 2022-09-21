Pundit expects Liverpool interest in young Arsenal midfielder

Ethan Nwaneri is the talk of the town now after the youngster became the Premier League’s youngest player at the age of 15, while coming on for Arsenal in their last game against Brentford.

The youngster has been developing well at the Arsenal youth teams, and the only reason he came near its senior side is because he proved he can mix it with the big boys.

When a new talent emerges at one of the top English clubs, their rivals will look to poach them.

Some reports have now linked Liverpool with a move for him, but it does not come as a surprise to Kevin Campbell.

The Arsenal idol spoke about the youngster and insists he expects the top clubs to be interested in him.

He tells Football Insider:

“The fact that he has made his first-team debut at the age of 15 says a lot. It will only put the antennas up of clubs like Liverpool.

“When you unearth a top talent, all of the top teams go for it. that is only natural. I am not surprised that Liverpool and City are looking at him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nwaneri is a record breaker, and he got his Arsenal chance because he has been a good player.

He would get more playing chances, but he needs to stay grounded before he can have a lasting career.