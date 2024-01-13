Pundit expects Saka to improve in the second half of the season

Chris Sutton anticipates an improved performance from Bukayo Saka in the second half of the season, as the Englishman is currently below his expected goals (xG) output. Despite being one of Arsenal’s key players and contributing significantly to the team, Saka’s statistics suggest that he has not reached his full attacking potential.

Sutton notes that Saka’s performances, while crucial for Arsenal, have not yet reached their peak. With the club facing challenges in signing a new striker during the current transfer window, players like Saka and Martin Odegaard might need to take on more responsibility in terms of scoring goals for the team.

Sutton expects Saka, in particular, to improve his attacking contributions based on his xG, potentially enhancing Arsenal’s overall offensive output in the second half of the season.

He said on BBC’s Fantasy 606:

“If you look at Saka’s numbers, he’s underperforming his numbers. If you take away his penalty goals, and you look at the goals minus the xG, he’s underperforming from open play.

“So he is due in the second half of the season to improve that, he’s too good of a player, so you’re saying to stick with Saka?”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has done well for us as he did last season, but the stats show he can do better, and we truly hope that happens in this second half of the season.

He is a key player and if he performs badly, it could affect the team’s overall performance.

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our latest defeat in the FA Cup against Liverpool

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…