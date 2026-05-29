Pundit explains the variables that make Arsenal Champions League favourites

Owen Hargreaves is backing Arsenal to bring the Champions League trophy home as the Gunners prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in the final this weekend.

Arsenal have been one of the strongest teams in the competition over the last few seasons, and this term they have reached the final without suffering a single defeat.

Despite their impressive run, the final is expected to be their toughest challenge yet, meaning Mikel Arteta’s side will need to deliver one of their best performances of the season if they are to lift the trophy.

Arsenal facing biggest test of season

The final is a winner-takes-all occasion, and both clubs will know there is no room for mistakes on the biggest stage in European football.

Many observers believe Arsenal have what it takes to secure victory, although that expectation could also increase the pressure on the squad ahead of the match.

Hargreaves has followed Arsenal closely throughout the campaign and believes several important factors give the Gunners a strong chance of success.

Hargreaves highlights key strengths

Speaking via TNT Sports, Hargreaves said:

“There are no pictures on the trophy, there are no stats on the trophy, they have just got to win it.”

“They have got the perfect blueprint with the goalkeeper and the back four. Their set-pieces are amazing, so that is three variables already.”

The former midfielder believes Arsenal’s defensive organisation and strength from set pieces could prove decisive against Paris Saint-Germain in such a high-pressure encounter.

Arsenal will now hope those qualities can help them complete an unbeaten Champions League campaign and secure the first European Cup in the club’s history.

Supporters are expected to travel in huge numbers for the final as anticipation continues to build ahead of one of the biggest matches Arsenal have played in recent years.

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