Pundit explains what Arsenal can expect from Wigan

Arsenal face Wigan at the Emirates in the FA Cup in a matter of hours, with the Gunners intent on securing a place in the next round. As the campaign approaches a decisive period, Arsenal remain in contention for up to four trophies, and the FA Cup represents a realistic opportunity to add to their honours. Maintaining momentum will be essential, particularly given the high standards they have set across competitions this season.

Wigan, meanwhile, travel to North London aware of the scale of the challenge before them. The visitors may not be enjoying their strongest run of form, yet cup fixtures often inspire underdogs to elevate their performance levels. Arsenal will be the favourites, but they will also shoulder the greater pressure to deliver a convincing display and avoid any unwelcome surprises.

Tactical Insight on Wigan

Adrian Clarke has outlined what Arsenal can expect from the Latics in terms of approach and structure. As reported by Arsenal Media, he wrote, “Wigan are happy to be a little lopsided in the way they line up, with much of their play focused on utilising a dynamic right hand side. Scottish wide man Fraser Murray is an influential figure down that flank, producing an impressive 113 crosses in open play, the second most of any player at League 1 level this season.

“Wigan have been a low possession team for the bulk of this campaign, averaging just 44.6% of the ball in League 1. In a terrific 1-0 success against Preston North End in round three, that figure dropped sharply to 30.5%, so we are likely to see plenty of the ball in this cup tie.”

Pressure and Opportunity for Arsenal

Clarke’s analysis indicates that Arsenal are likely to dominate possession, but they must remain alert to Wigan’s threat from wide areas. The Gunners have enjoyed a strong season and will be eager to continue their impressive run by navigating this tie professionally. Progress in the FA Cup would not only sustain their pursuit of multiple trophies but also reinforce the belief that this squad possesses the depth and focus required to compete on all fronts.

