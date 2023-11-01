Pundit explains what Havertz’s failure will cost Mikel Arteta

Gabby Agbonlahor believes that Mikel Arteta’s standing with the Arsenal board could be compromised if Kai Havertz fails to live up to expectations at the club.

The German midfielder made a surprising move to Arsenal in the last transfer window, which left many fans puzzled about the decision. Havertz had struggled at Chelsea and faced uncertainty about his best role at the Blues, yet Arteta considered him the right fit for his team and brought him to the Emirates.

Havertz has faced difficulties since he arrived at Arsenal, which was the anticipation of many fans and pundits. The pressure is mounting for the German international to demonstrate his worth.

While Arsenal continues to invest in improving their squad, Agbonlahor suggests that if Havertz doesn’t meet expectations, the club’s board might start questioning Arteta’s ability to make significant signings.

He tells Football Insider:

“We could see Havertz come into the side more and more with Jesus out injured.

“They really need to play him. I’ve said that I wouldn’t play him, but that’s just my point of view.

“But when you put your neck on the line and spend so much money on a player, you have to play him.

“Otherwise the Arsenal board will decide that Arteta can’t be trusted with big money again.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz has made a horrific start to his spell and perhaps the most annoying part of his struggle is that Arsenal fans predicted this will happen.

It does not seem like he will get better, but we have to keep our fingers crossed on that.