Mikel Arteta has been at the helm of Arsenal since 2019 and is now in his sixth year as the club’s manager.

Despite securing the FA Cup and multiple Community Shield titles early in his tenure, Arteta has struggled to win a major trophy in recent seasons. Under his leadership, Arsenal have assembled one of the strongest squads in English football, and they appear closer than ever to challenging for the Premier League title. However, after falling short in the past two seasons, the pressure continues to mount on the Spaniard to deliver silverware.

Arteta has been afforded considerable time to guide Arsenal to a league title, yet the success of other managers, such as Arne Slot this season, could lead to further scrutiny from fans and pundits alike. As expectations grow, so too does the demand for tangible success in the form of major trophies.

Since Edu’s departure as Arsenal’s sporting director, the club has been left with a significant gap in its leadership structure. However, Andrea Berta is set to take over the role and will play a crucial part in shaping the club’s future. Berta previously worked alongside Diego Simeone at Atlético Madrid for a decade, helping to build a competitive squad. At Arsenal, he may soon face a major decision regarding the managerial position, according to financial analyst and pundit Stefan Borson.

As quoted by Football Insider, Borson commented:

*”Maybe if you were being slightly cautious on it, maybe they do have an issue coming down the line on Arteta if you fail.

“If he fails to win something this season and fails to win something next season, then probably that’s going to be a bit of a decision to make.”*

Arteta’s future at Arsenal may become increasingly uncertain if he does not start to secure major honours. While the club have made significant progress under his guidance, continued near misses could eventually lead to difficult conversations about his long-term position. With growing ambitions and expectations, Arsenal’s hierarchy may soon have to decide whether to persist with Arteta or seek a fresh direction in their pursuit of success.

