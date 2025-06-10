Pundit explains where the Lewis-Skelly to Real Madrid rumour originated from

As Arsenal continues its push to secure the future of one of its most promising youngsters, recent reports have surfaced suggesting that Myles Lewis-Skelly is attracting interest from Real Madrid. The talented left-back has only one year remaining on his current contract, and his emergence in the first team has underlined his importance to the club.

Lewis-Skelly enjoyed a breakthrough season that has convinced many within the club that he is capable of becoming their long-term solution at left-back. As a product of Arsenal’s youth academy, he represents not just potential but also a valuable investment in the club’s developmental philosophy. His performances have highlighted his technical skill, maturity and ability to compete at the highest level, making him a player Arsenal are determined to retain.

Negotiations Ongoing Amid Real Madrid Links

Talks over a new deal are ongoing, but negotiations have taken longer than expected. Despite this, both Arsenal and Lewis-Skelly are reportedly eager to reach an agreement. The Gunners remain confident that he will sign a contract extension that will keep him at the Emirates well beyond the expiration of his current deal.

However, fans are understandably concerned by reports linking him with a potential move to Real Madrid. Given the Spanish club’s reputation for securing top young talent when interest arises, the speculation has created a sense of urgency. Arsenal supporters are hopeful that the club can finalise a new deal swiftly to prevent further uncertainty.

Pressure Tactics Suspected by Arsenal

According to Football Insider, Mick Brown has suggested that the reported interest from Real Madrid may be a tactic employed by the defender’s representatives to increase leverage in ongoing discussions. He stated, “It’s a ploy from the player’s camp to drum up interest. If you can put out that Real Madrid, Barcelona or whoever are looking at the player, it makes him more valuable to Arsenal and they have to put more money on the table. It happens with most players across the country, contract talks start and then they’re linked with moves. Arsenal will feel they’re in a strong position, though, and they’re pushing for that deal.”

It is essential that Arsenal concludes these negotiations as soon as possible to eliminate distractions and secure the future of one of their most exciting prospects.

