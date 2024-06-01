Pundit explains why a move to Liverpool makes sense for Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale has been tipped for a potential move to Liverpool amidst reports that he won’t spend another season as a second-choice goalkeeper at Arsenal.

The Englishman has reportedly accepted that David Raya is currently preferred over him, and only an injury to the Spaniard will see him back in the starting lineup.

Raya recorded the most clean sheets in the Premier League this season and is regarded by some as the best goalkeeper in England at the moment.

Ramsdale has been linked with moves to Chelsea and Newcastle United in recent months.

However, he is now being tipped to move to Liverpool, where Caoimhin Kelleher might depart.

Kelleher played over 20 games for Liverpool last season when Alisson Becker was injured and is now seeking a move to a club where he can be the first-choice goalkeeper.

Liverpool may not stand in his way if he decides to leave, and former goalkeeper Paul Robinson has suggested that Ramsdale could be a suitable replacement for Kelleher.

He tells Football Insider:

“If Kelleher leaves Liverpool, there’s an opportunity for him to go and be a number one with Alisson.

“Look at the amount of games Kelleher has played this year, compared to Ramsdale, there’s an opportunity there to have more game time and prove himself.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale would want to join a team he would play often for, and I doubt he would be in a better position if he left Arsenal for Liverpool.

