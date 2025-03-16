Pundit explains why Arsenal deserved their win against Chelsea

Arsenal secured a narrow victory against Chelsea this afternoon, keeping themselves in a strong position to challenge Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

Chelsea had been in fine form leading up to the match, making this a potentially tricky fixture for the Gunners. Despite resting several key players in their previous game against PSV, Arsenal knew they needed a strong performance to secure the three points.

From the outset, the match was competitive, with both sides looking to gain the upper hand. Arsenal showed greater urgency, pressing high and looking to create opportunities. Chelsea, however, appeared to lack their usual sharpness and struggled to impose themselves on the game. While the Gunners controlled much of the play, they were unable to capitalise on all of their chances, resulting in a closely fought contest.

This was a crucial fixture for Chelsea, as they continue their pursuit of a top-four finish and a place in next season’s Champions League. However, their display on the night failed to reflect the importance of the occasion. The Blues lacked intensity in key moments and were unable to trouble Arsenal’s defence consistently.

Pundit Andy Reid, analysing the match, highlighted Arsenal’s greater desire and control, asserting that they were worthy winners.

Speaking on BBC Live, he stated:

“I think Arsenal deserved the win, they were the more assertive team and they created more chances.

“Chelsea never really got going. They couldn’t hurt Arsenal, and I can’t remember many clear-cut chances that they had.”

Arsenal’s performance demonstrated their resilience and determination in the title race. Their ability to win crucial matches, even when not at their absolute best, is a testament to their strength as serious contenders. The Gunners could have extended their lead further had they been more clinical in front of goal, but ultimately, their dominance was enough to earn a vital three points.

As the season progresses, every victory becomes increasingly important, and Arsenal will take confidence from this result as they continue their pursuit of the Premier League title. Meanwhile, Chelsea will need to regroup quickly to keep their top-four hopes alive.