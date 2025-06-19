Pundit explains why Arsenal has delayed signing a number nine all along

Throughout much of Mikel Arteta’s tenure as Arsenal manager, the club have operated without a traditional striker, opting instead for a false nine system. Following the departures of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Gunners did not move swiftly to find direct replacements. Instead, the tactical setup shifted, with players such as Kai Havertz adapting to lead the line.

Despite this unconventional approach, Arsenal remained one of the most prolific attacking sides during the 2023–2024 campaign. Although Havertz spearheaded the attack, the goals were distributed widely across the squad, reflecting a more fluid and versatile offensive structure. Under Arteta’s leadership, the club have become one of the strongest and most consistent teams in the Premier League.

A Strategic Shift in Arsenal’s Attacking Plans

Arsenal’s decision to forgo signing a recognised number nine was not due to a lack of options, but rather a deliberate tactical choice. This summer, however, signals a potential shift in direction. The Gunners are actively exploring striker options as they look to add a different dimension to their squad for the upcoming campaign.

As cited by Football Insider, former Arsenal defender David O’Leary has shared his thoughts on why the club have waited until now to prioritise signing a centre forward. He stated:

“I don’t think Mikel is being denied a number nine, I think Mikel has chosen to go a different way by playing a false nine with Havertz dropping into midfield.

I don’t think he’s being denied buying a centre forward, I think what has come home to roost is that they really need a number nine now and they are definitely in the market for it.”

Time to Evolve Tactically

The current system has served the club well, but the time may have come to evolve. While the use of a false nine has brought attacking flexibility and results, it has also exposed the lack of a focal point in key matches. Bringing in a true striker like Benjamin Sesko or Victor Gyokeres could provide Arsenal with added structure and clinical finishing, particularly in tightly contested fixtures where small margins decide outcomes.

As Arteta continues to refine his squad and tactical approach, the addition of a recognised number nine could be the key to unlocking further success and pushing Arsenal towards their ultimate goals in both domestic and European competitions.

