Pundit explains why Arteta bolstered defence and midfield instead of signing a striker

Many believe that the missing piece in the Arsenal team that finished second in the Premier League last season is a top-class striker.

The Gunners were one of the league’s highest-scoring teams, but perhaps more impressively, they boasted the best defence.

This suggests that their backline and midfield were solid, with the primary need for improvement being in attack.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been linked with some of the world’s best strikers throughout the summer, but no significant move has materialised.

Instead, Arsenal has focused on strengthening their defence and is set to do the same with their midfield. Danny Murphy understands why Arteta has prioritised reinforcing these areas of the squad.

He wrote in the Daily Mail:

“The marginal gains Arsenal are looking for is to have a squad where they can replace quality with quality when fatigue sets in. What cost them last year? The spell at Christmas when the fixtures piled up and they lost consecutive games to West Ham and Fulham.

“It’s unfair and unrealistic to expect William Saliba and Gabriel to be fit and fully at it every single week. Calafiore can give them a breather. Likewise, Merino’s arrival would mean Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey or Declan Rice can be rotated without standards being dropped.”

We came really close to winning the league last season, and we truly should trust Mikel Arteta to make the right decision again this term.

