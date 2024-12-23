Pundit explains why it makes sense for Arsenal to sign Rashford

Marcus Rashford’s situation at Manchester United continues to generate speculation, as reports suggest the England international has lost the trust of his manager, Ruben Amorim. The forward, who has struggled for form and playing time in recent weeks, has been linked with a potential move to Arsenal—a club known to be in the market for attacking reinforcements.

Rashford’s potential availability has rekindled conversations about whether Arsenal would consider signing him. The Gunners missed out on signing a striker in the summer and may revisit their options at the end of the season, even as Gabriel Jesus continues to show signs of rediscovering his best form.

Pundit Jay Bothroyd, speaking to Football Insider, offered his take on a potential Rashford-to-Arsenal move, suggesting the striker could thrive with a change of scenery—under the right conditions:

“I tell you what, I would take him at Arsenal. Obviously, we can’t pay £ 300,000 a week, but if Man United are to pay half of that salary and at the end of the season the fee is not that much, I would take him at Arsenal.

“It’s a new challenge. On song, he’s better than Martinelli… he’d have to take a pay cut, but if he plays with the sort of enthusiasm and the kind of quality that we’ve seen in the past—like Jadon Sancho leaving Man United and going to Chelsea—all of a sudden, he looks like a different player.”

While Bothroyd sees potential in Rashford, opinions within the Arsenal fanbase remain divided. Some believe the 27-year-old could bring proven quality, versatility, and goal-scoring pedigree to the team, especially under a manager like Mikel Arteta, who has a strong track record of developing players. Others, however, argue that signing Rashford could disrupt the balance of Arsenal’s attacking unit, particularly with players like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka firmly entrenched as key contributors.

Additionally, Rashford’s current form raises questions. Despite being one of the most recognisable forwards in Europe, his struggles at Manchester United might suggest underlying issues that could persist even at a new club. With Arsenal’s focus on building a cohesive, hard-working squad, concerns over his high wages and consistency could make this move less appealing.

Ultimately, Arsenal’s pursuit of a new striker will likely depend on whether they can secure a player who fits their tactical and financial profile. While Rashford’s name carries weight, any move would require careful consideration of his form, wage demands, and potential impact on the squad dynamic.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…