Pundit explains why Jesus was snubbed in the latest Brazil squad

Gabriel Jesus has emerged as one of the top players in the Premier League, and his performance at Arsenal makes him a top option for the Brazilian national team.

The striker moved to the Emirates in the last transfer window and he is now the main striker at the club.

He has three goals and three assists for the Gunners in the league so far, and those are impressive returns.

It should be enough to keep him as one of the key members of the Brazil national team.

However, Tite snubbed him in his latest selection for the international matches next month.

This has seen some fans worry, but Frank McAvennie believes the decision is not a sign he might miss the World Cup, instead it means the national team wants to test new players.

He tells Football Insider:

“He knows what Jesus can do, I think that’s what it’ll be. He knows that he’s playing every week now, two games a week minimum. I think he’ll have spoken to the manager.

“They know what he can do but from now until the World Cup they’ve got sometimes three games a week. It’s not big, important games so they don’t need him. If they were playing Uruguay or Argentina or someone I think he would’ve been there but friendlies are when you should play fringe players and give Jesus a rest because he’s a talent.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus is one of the best Brazilian players in the Premier League and it is hard not to see him at the World Cup.

However, it is only fair that other top performers are handed chances to wear the yellow shirt of their country’s national team.