Pundit explains why Man City might keep losing in big boost for Arsenal

Micah Richards has expressed concern over Manchester City’s ongoing struggles, following their 4-0 defeat to Tottenham this weekend. The loss extends City’s current losing streak to five games, putting them in a difficult position as they risk falling out of the Premier League title race. Despite being the reigning champions for the past four seasons, City’s recent form has raised doubts about their ability to retain the title this term.

City, alongside Arsenal and Liverpool, is still considered a top contender for the league crown, given their squad depth and experience. However, Richards believes their chances of winning the Premier League again this season are becoming increasingly uncertain if their poor form continues. With Liverpool pulling ahead in the standings, Arsenal fans are quietly optimistic, but many would still be more concerned if City were at the top of the table.

Richards highlighted a number of issues contributing to City’s downturn, including injuries and the absence of key players like Rodri, whom he describes as “the best defensive midfielder in the world.” According to Richards, when teams face City, they are taking their chances effectively, which has contributed to their recent struggles. He said, as quoted by Liverpool.com: “If you look at the last game — against Brighton — they took chances. And when [the opposition] get in there, they are taking the chances. Injuries… and Rodri as well… it’s always going to be difficult.”

For Arsenal, the current situation presents a potential opportunity. If they can maintain their own form and continue a strong winning run, the Gunners could capitalise on City’s ongoing difficulties and challenge for the title, giving Arsenal fans hope that this could be their year to break through.