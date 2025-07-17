Pundit explains why Nwaneri will not push to leave Arsenal now

Ethan Nwaneri is expected to sign a new contract with Arsenal in the coming days, with several reports indicating that the talented attacker is close to agreeing fresh terms with the club. Arsenal have been working to secure the youngster’s long-term future since the conclusion of last season, aware that his current deal is set to expire in twelve months.

Nwaneri has emerged as one of the most exciting prospects in the Arsenal squad, and his performances last term confirmed his ability to contribute at the highest level. In particular, he impressed during a period when Bukayo Saka was unavailable, stepping into the team and delivering strong performances that caught the attention of many.

Game Time and Delay in Contract Talks

Despite those displays, Nwaneri’s minutes became limited following the return of Saka to full fitness. That shift in involvement has reportedly contributed to the delay in finalising a contract extension. There has been growing speculation that the lack of regular playing time has caused the player to consider his future options more carefully.

Nonetheless, both Arsenal and Nwaneri remain focused on reaching an agreement. The club is determined to retain one of its most valuable academy products, and the player is also understood to be interested in staying at the Emirates Stadium, provided key issues in negotiations are resolved.

Interest from Rivals but Commitment to Arsenal

Amid links to other top Premier League clubs, there has been public discussion regarding Nwaneri’s intentions. Addressing these rumours, pundit Mick Brown spoke about the situation via Football Insider:

“As an academy product, his first choice is always going to be to stay at Arsenal. There will be pros and cons to any decision, and I expect he has considered his options because interest from Chelsea and even Man City is always going to be tempting. But if the issues he’s been having in contract talks can be resolved, that will be his priority.”

Nwaneri is regarded as one of the brightest young talents to emerge from Arsenal’s academy in recent years. While external interest is to be expected given his potential, the club remains hopeful that he will commit his future to North London.

