Pundit explains why Raya has beaten Ramsdale to the number one shirt

Alan Hutton has shed light on why David Raya, and not Aaron Ramsdale, has become the first-choice goalkeeper at Arsenal.

Raya joined Arsenal during the summer and has gradually established himself as the club’s primary goalkeeper in recent weeks. The Spaniard’s performances have been commendable, and he currently holds the coveted number one shirt.

While both Raya and Ramsdale are exceptional goalkeepers, Hutton has identified a key distinction between the two.

He tells Football Insider:

“They are both top goalkeepers but it just feels like Raya edges it at the moment because he is better with his feet. That seems to be the only reason but it does now seem like he is the number one.

“It’s horrible for Ramsdale but he just has to keep putting pressure on the manager when he gets his chance.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raya and Ramsdale are two very good goalies and we are lucky to have them on our books, but only one can play per time.

The manager has made some controversial decisions which turned out to be good before now and we support him on this one as well.

If Raya keeps doing well, he will keep his place in the team and the only way Ramsdale can play more often is if he does better in training and catches the eye of his manager.

————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…