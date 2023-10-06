Pundit explains why Tierney is always getting injured

Former West Ham player Frank McAvennie has expressed his belief that Kieran Tierney’s recurring injuries may be attributed to his style of play. The Scottish full-back has faced a series of injuries throughout his career, which have occasionally disrupted his performances, including during his loan spell at Real Sociedad.

Tierney began the season with a promising start but encountered another serious injury setback. His injury-prone nature was one of the reasons behind his loss of a regular place in the Arsenal first team, with manager Mikel Arteta opting for Oleksandr Zinchenko as his replacement.

Despite some Arsenal fans advocating for Tierney to receive consistent playing time, his latest injury may underscore the rationale behind Arteta’s decision to manage his game time more carefully.

Frank McAvennie, who had been among the pundits advocating for Tierney to feature regularly for Arsenal, has now suggested that the player’s style of play may contribute to his susceptibility to injuries.

He tells Football Insider:

“I do not think it is anything to do with his other injury. The problem is that he dives in to everything, he cannot just play a training game without giving 100 per cent and that is his biggest problem. He just tears in to people.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is one of the most talented left-backs we have signed, but he clearly has a problem with his physicality.

His latest injury will make him struggle to find another club and hurt his chance of getting back inside the Gunners team.

——————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…