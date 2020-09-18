Pundit exposes one weak link in the current Arsenal team

Tim Sherwood believes that Dani Ceballos is too weak to lead Arsenal’s creative midfield and the Spaniard will get found out in this Premier League season.

Arsenal has brought back Ceballos for another season on loan after he shone for the Gunners towards the end of last season.

The club had maintained that they would like to take him back on loan and they have managed to get that done.

He was Arsenal’s main creative midfielder last season as Mesut Ozil was sidelined, however, Sherwood believes that the German is a better option to help Arsenal thrive.

The Gunners are hoping to end this season inside the top four and after managing to get Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a new deal, they will feel they have what it takes to compete against the likes of Liverpool now.

But Sherwood is sceptical about their chances of getting the results in games because Ceballos doesn’t have the guile to open teams up.

He said via Metro Sports: ‘Ceballos in my opinion is average. I think he’s too weak for the Premier League and I think he’ll get found out this year.

‘I think they need a little bit more guile in there. You need a player in there like Mesut Ozil in that middle of the pitch.

‘When teams are scared of the pace of Saka and Aubameyang and Lacazette and they want to defend deep where’s the guile where’s the player who is going to open the teams up. Ozil is the man to do that.’