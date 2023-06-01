Pundit expresses doubt that Arsenal will sign Premier League ace

Former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood turned pundit has expressed scepticism about the possibility of Ilkay Gundogan making a move to Arsenal this summer.

Gundogan has been linked with a move to the Emirates previously and may yet follow in the footsteps of former teammates Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The 32-year-old has so far failed to agree to an extension to his City contract and could sign for the Gunners on a free transfer but former Blackburn star Sherwood does not see that happening.

Speaking to the No Tippy Tappy podcast as quoted by TeamTalk, Sherwood said

“Where’s he going to go? I can’t see him playing for another Premier League side,”

Sherwood acknowledges Gundogan’s potential fit under Mikel Arteta’s management, however, he believes that the player would jump at the chance to sign with one of La Liga’s giants.

“I know Mikel Arteta wants to take him, he knows the player inside-out, he’ll fit into anyone’s team.

I think if Barcelona come in or Real Madrid I think he’s got to jump and take that opportunity as he’s done it all here,” he said.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Good job that Sherwood is not renowned as a transfer insider or that his opinions carry any weight, this is just guesswork on his part.

Arsenal would present Gundogan with a new challenge and his previous relationship with Arteta could be an advantage.

Is Gundogan likely to end up at the Emirates? Who knows? Sherwood certainly does not.

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…