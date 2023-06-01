Pundit expresses doubt that Arsenal will sign Premier League ace

Former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood turned pundit has expressed scepticism about the possibility of Ilkay Gundogan making a move to Arsenal this summer.
Gundogan has been linked with a move to the Emirates previously and may yet follow in the footsteps of former teammates Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.
The 32-year-old has so far failed to agree to an extension to his City contract and could sign for the Gunners on a free transfer but former Blackburn star Sherwood does not see that happening.
Speaking to the No Tippy Tappy podcast as quoted by TeamTalk, Sherwood said
“Where’s he going to go? I can’t see him playing for another Premier League side,”
Sherwood acknowledges Gundogan’s potential fit under Mikel Arteta’s management, however, he believes that the player would jump at the chance to sign with one of La Liga’s giants.
“I know Mikel Arteta wants to take him, he knows the player inside-out, he’ll fit into anyone’s team.
I think if Barcelona come in or Real Madrid I think he’s got to jump and take that opportunity as he’s done it all here,” he said.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Good job that Sherwood is not renowned as a transfer insider or that his opinions carry any weight, this is just guesswork on his part.
Arsenal would present Gundogan with a new challenge and his previous relationship with Arteta could be an advantage.
Is Gundogan likely to end up at the Emirates? Who knows? Sherwood certainly does not.
Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window
Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.
The gaffer would sign the German in the twinkling of an eye, but I cant see this deal going through unless he was a boyhood fan of Arsenal
He’s 34, probably going to end up a treble winner so why would he want another challenge in the EPL? Going to somewhere like Real on a free with a huge salary and signing on fee does make good sense. That said, I hope I’m wrong, he’s a quality player and leader with at least 2 seasons left in him. Maybe he will extend his contract with City, who knows?
No 32 to be exact
Plainly , we will NOT sign Gunogan, despite his great talent. He will be 33 soon and as such it will not happen. I think he will stay at City.
He might sign for whoever offers the longest contract. Whichever big team that is, or he’ll sign on at City
Why does anybody at all CARE about what Sherwood thinks? he is just an ex- player with an opinion .
Fair enough, he is entitled as all folk are, to an opinion. But I REPEAT, why does anyone CARE about HIS opinion?
He has no connection with Arsenal and so his opinion is no more important than that of Mrs. Doris Higginbotham , of 24 Acacia Avenue, Rotherham, who texted me just now that she disagrees with Sherwood.
Of course , I COULD BE LYING; but then so could SHERWOOD!
Jon to be honest he speaks with authority and confidence and as a result people will listen.
Quality
Happen to listen to him, he seems to bless with good football sense and his arguments always hold water.