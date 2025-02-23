Pundit finds fault with Mikel Arteta’s substitution against West Ham

Pundit Rob Green has questioned Mikel Arteta’s substitutions in Arsenal’s loss to West Ham this weekend, unable to understand some of the manager’s decisions. Despite the Gunners missing several of their best attackers due to injury, Green feels that the team could have still secured a victory if the substitutions had been more effective.
Arsenal’s squad is currently stretched thin with key players sidelined, and Arteta has been forced to rely on his available options to find solutions during matches. Against West Ham, the manager attempted to make tactical changes in order to secure the points, but ultimately, Arsenal were defeated.
Green was particularly critical of the substitutions Arteta made in the match, noting that they seemed a bit odd. Speaking to Football 365, Green said:
“The substitutions were a little strange from Mikel Arteta. Declan Rice gives you a presence in the box with his late runs, Oleksandr Zinchenko brings a bit of guile in midfield but it’s also another two left backs coming onto the pitch. The ball gets to certain players in this Arsenal side and they are just not playing well. The body shape is wrong when they receive the ball and things break down. Leandro Trossard is one of them.”
Despite the criticism, Green acknowledged that West Ham had delivered a strong performance, particularly with a brilliant goal from the combination of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jarrod Bowen. West Ham’s display on the day was commendable, but Arsenal’s inability to capitalise on their chances and make the right changes ultimately led to the loss.
While Arsenal fans are eager for the return of their injured stars, Green’s comments serve as a reminder that, even in the absence of key players, the team must find ways to perform and secure victories. Whether through better substitutions or improved individual performances, the Gunners need to continue pushing for wins and not let injuries define their season.
In game management decisions, player substitutions, talent identification – all three IMHO – are and will continue to be learning challenges, even obstacles for manager Arteta. The West Ham game just the latest example. (trying very hard to be kind to Arteta).
Rookie mistakes for a manager just learning on his first job. But shouldn’t we expect better of a new manager after over five years in charge?
Beats me!
The subs were fine. Zinny got us moving the ball quicker. This pundit is just upset an English regular got subbed out. Doesnt matter how much Rice costs when he plays as poorly as he did this weekend. It’s all too slow, too predictable. The same thing the fans have been saying all season about Arteta’s brand of football. Mikel has forgotten that scoring goals is the goal of football, not metrics. He’s completely neglected our attack and it’s why we are in this very predictable crisis. He needs to go back to the drawing board and the club needs at minimum 2 new starters in our front 3. Wasting Saka’s time with Martinelli and Havertz.