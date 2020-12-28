Pundit give his opinion on whether Saka meant to score

Bukayo Saka scored with an amazing chip against Chelsea in Arsenal’s last league game, but some people think he didn’t mean it.

The ball lofted over Chelsea’s goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy and it looked like he wanted to cross the ball and it accidentally went in.

Saka took to Twitter after the game to claim that he saw the goalkeeper off his line and decided to go for it.

Despite his post, there are several people who still don’t believe that he meant to score the goal and Garth Crooks isn’t impressed by the naysayers.

He said that the Englishman absolutely knew what he was doing and the only people who would think otherwise are those who haven’t got the ability to execute something like that.

He told BBC Sport: “How anyone could even suggest that Saka didn’t mean to chip Edouard Mendy for Arsenal’s third against Chelsea, having seen the analysis, is a mystery to me.

“You see the lad look at the keeper before he attempts to execute the skill. The only people who could possibly suggest this magnificent goal was anything other than a fluke are those incapable of displaying such ability.”

The 19-year-old showed yet again why he is so important to Arsenal and the club will hope that he keeps on improving.