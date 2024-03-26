Pundit gives Arsenal hope of signing Douglas Luiz “I know for a fact”

Paul Robinson, the ex-Englamd keeper, has given hope to Douglas Luiz’s potential move to Arsenal. Following Villa’s admission of a £119.6 million loss from their finances last year, many have speculated that they may need to sell some of their key players in the summer to balance their books. This could help them avoid getting into problems with Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

Paul Robinson has offered Arsenal some encouragement in their pursuit of Douglas Luiz. The former Tottenham Hotspur player believes Villa may need to qualify for Champions League football to keep the Brazilian international. Even if they qualify for the Champions League, the need to balance their books may force them to cash in on Luiz. So Arsenal has a good chance of signing Luiz, which Robinson knows Villans will not be happy about.

“Their books are worrying,” Robinson told the Inside Track podcast. “From a Villa point of view, if they don’t get Champions League football, the likes of Jacob Ramsey and Douglas Luiz could want to leave.

“I know for a fact that Arsenal are looking at Luiz.

“If Villa were in a situation where they had to balance the books, Ramsey and Luiz bring you £100million between them at least – there’s your books balanced.

“Fans won’t want to hear that though.”

The chance of a Douglas Luiz transfer is intriguing. However, given suggestions that he could be available for £100 million or more, the transfer may be difficult to complete. Other agreements, such as those for a striker and a goalkeeper, are also expected, so Arsenal is unlikely to authorise a £100 million plus deal for just one player.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

Watch the latest video from our friends at DublinArsenal…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…