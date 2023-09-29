Pundit gives Arsenal tips on how Bournemouth will play against them

Arsenal pundit Adrian Clarke has provided an analysis of Bournemouth’s playing style ahead of their upcoming Premier League encounter. Despite Bournemouth’s struggles this season, Clarke suggests that Arsenal will face a challenging test against them.

Arsenal enters the fixture following a 2-2 draw against Tottenham in their previous league game. Mikel Arteta made significant squad rotations for their midweek match against Brentford, allowing key players to rest and recuperate.

Bournemouth, despite their season’s difficulties, will likely see this match as an opportunity to turn their campaign around with a victory over a top side like Arsenal. Clarke’s analysis can offer insights into how Bournemouth approaches the game and what Arsenal can expect from their opponent.

He writes on the Gunners website:

“Iraola wants his players to get touch tight and is happy to encourage them to follow people into different areas of the pitch. At times his central defenders will track a striker into midfield, or we may see central midfielders press out wide or high up the pitch. This style can suffocate teams that want to play out from the back, but it also leaves holes which can be potentially exploited. Bournemouth’s high defensive line has been exposed on several occasions.”

Bournemouth may not have won a game in the league this term, but that does not mean we should underestimate them.

We must remain focused on our game and respect the opponent as much as possible.

