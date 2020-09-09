Pundit gives his Arsenal prediction including the player to watch

Ahead of the new season, Arsenal fans have a lot of hopes that the 2020/21 campaign will be a successful one.
They ended a troublesome last season by winning the FA Cup and securing qualification for the Europa League in the process.
This summer, they have been busy in the transfer market and their moves in it suggest that the next campaign is one to look forward to for all Arsenal fans.
Ideally, the club would like to end the campaign inside the top four after backing Mikel Arteta in this transfer window, but expectations don’t always match outcomes in the Premier League.
Former Manchester City man, Micah Richards has now predicted Arsenal’s season in his Mail Online column.
The former defender predicts that Arteta’s men will still fall short of a place in the top four by making a 5th-place finish.
He tipped Bukayo Saka, who played 38 games in all competitions for the Gunners last season, to be the standout player to watch for the club.
Saka has just turned 19 and has signed a new deal with the club, Arteta has a lot of faith in him and the youngster’s versatility makes him very unpredictable.
Fans will hope that he and the other players can help the team end the campaign better than Richards thinks they will.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Tbh 5TH IS THE OBVIOUS PLACE WHERE WE SHOULD FINISH. We are not going to finish above any of last seasosn top four. Not in reality land, thougn I realise many fans cannot stand living there and much prefer self fooling fantasy. We have improved but comparing our squad to all those top four it would be daft to belive we can finish above ANY of them over 38 games. I do seriously think we will overtake all the others who also finihed above us though. Fifth then, is my firm prediction and I may remind you of this come seasons end.
Unlike a section of our fans, I will not harm our club by foolishly loading unneeded pressure on our players.
Well I’m saying top4 ,and to show my support I have put a 20 pound double on top 4 and Europe league winners and would like to donate to Pat and Martin to give to a charity of their choice ,if it comes in obviously.
Which would be £770 👍
I will leave it as my gravatar for the season
Except we sign Partey and Aouar, I don’t see us finishing in the top 4.
With the current squad, 5th is the best we can finish.
I won’t be setting my hopes too high and then get disappointed at the end.
Though, I will love for us to do a Leicester, deliver consistent result and win the league or finish top 4.
Let’s see how it goes starting with the season opener on Saturday.