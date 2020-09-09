Pundit gives his Arsenal prediction including the player to watch

Ahead of the new season, Arsenal fans have a lot of hopes that the 2020/21 campaign will be a successful one.

They ended a troublesome last season by winning the FA Cup and securing qualification for the Europa League in the process.

This summer, they have been busy in the transfer market and their moves in it suggest that the next campaign is one to look forward to for all Arsenal fans.

Ideally, the club would like to end the campaign inside the top four after backing Mikel Arteta in this transfer window, but expectations don’t always match outcomes in the Premier League.

Former Manchester City man, Micah Richards has now predicted Arsenal’s season in his Mail Online column.

The former defender predicts that Arteta’s men will still fall short of a place in the top four by making a 5th-place finish.

He tipped Bukayo Saka, who played 38 games in all competitions for the Gunners last season, to be the standout player to watch for the club.

Saka has just turned 19 and has signed a new deal with the club, Arteta has a lot of faith in him and the youngster’s versatility makes him very unpredictable.

Fans will hope that he and the other players can help the team end the campaign better than Richards thinks they will.