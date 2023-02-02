Pundit gives his opinion on Arsenal signing Jorginho

Former Premier League star Alan Hutton believes Arsenal’s swoop for Jorginho is intelligent.

The Gunners failed to land Moises Caicedo and launched a successful move for the Euro 2020 winner, who has been a key man for Chelsea over the years.

Jorginho is one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League and brings a lot of experience to the Emirates for the second half of this term.

Not everyone is impressed, especially after Willian moved to the Emirates in his 30s and flopped, but Hutton is convinced it is a good move.

He tells Football Insider: “I think it is a good move for Arsenal, I think it is an intelligent one. Even though at first glance he might not fit into their way of playing, I think there will come a time where he will be needed.

“Later on in the season, he is cool with the ball and that could be something that they could need later on because he has got that experience.”

Jorginho may have been an alternative to Caicedo, who is much younger, but the Brazilian-Italian is more experienced and we need that for our title challenge.

He might not be a regular at the Emirates, but we expect him to do well for us whenever the ex-Napoli man steps on the field.

