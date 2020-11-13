Pundit gives his opinion on the future of Arsenal’s bad boy

Kevin Campbell believes that Matteo Guendouzi has already played his last game for Arsenal.

The Frenchman was shipped out on loan to Hertha Berlin at the end of the last transfer window.

It was a move that he needed to make because he was already frozen out of the Arsenal first team since July.

He has had some falling outs with Mikel Arteta in the past, and when he was caught taunting the players of Brighton during Project Restart, it seemed that Arteta had had enough.

The Spaniard exiled him from his team until the end of the season.

He gave him a clean slate at the start of this campaign, but he didn’t feature him in any game until the France Under 21 star left the club.

Campbell is confident that the youngster has already played his last game for the club even though he is only in Germany temporarily.

Asked by Football Insider if the Frenchman will leave the Londoners for good next summer, Campbell said:

“I do not think he will play for Arsenal again. He doesn’t have a future at Arsenal. Mikel Arteta put him in detention after the Brighton game last season, that is what it was – detention.

“A manager like Arteta wants to see that you can toe the line, take your punishment, keep your trap shut and get working. Guendouzi could not do it.

“He was given a clean slate at the start of the season, like Mezut Ozil, but they did not toe the line.

“Arteta is strong enough to exclude players he cannot trust. When a manager cannot trust you he is not going to back you.

“The good thing is they got him out on loan because you cannot afford to havie ill-disciplined players like that in and around the club. The right thing was to get him out on loan.”