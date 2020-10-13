Arsenal News Gooner News

Pundit gives his opinion on who has a better chance to win the title, Arsenal or Spurs

Jamie O’Hara has tipped Tottenham and Everton to win the Premier League over Arsenal.

This season’s Premier League has made an unpredictable start.

Holders Liverpool and serious contenders, Manchester City have both made poor starts to their season and it seems that a team outside the top two sides over the past three seasons could win the title.

O’Hara who spent some time as a player of Tottenham has backed Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti’s sides to win the title over Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

He admitted that Liverpool and Manchester City remain favourites to win the competition, however, if neither of them wins it, he is backing Everton and Spurs.

“I still think Man City and Liverpool are the teams to beat, but Everton and Spurs, I think you have to put them in the mix,” the former Tottenham man said on Tuesday’s talkSPORT Breakfast.

“I think Tottenham and Everton have a better chance of winning the league than Arsenal, Man United and Chelsea this season, at the moment.”

Mikel Arteta has made some fine addition to his Arsenal team and the signing of Thomas Partey on deadline day is expected to be the icing on the cake.

The Ghanaian will be available to make his Arsenal debut after the international break.

  1. NMC says:
    October 13, 2020 at 11:27 pm

    This is so short sighted and maybe biased. Everton I understand because factually he is right at the moment Everton stand a better chance as they are the top of the league but Tottenham, they have played good football but are still 2 points behind. I know which I would rather have!

    Has he expanded on his opinion and given a reason?

