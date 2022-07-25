Pundit gives his opinion on why Zinchenko signed for Arsenal

Alan Hutton believes Mikel Arteta and Gabriel Jesus played important roles in influencing Oleksandr Zinchenko to join Arsenal from Manchester City.

The Ukrainian has become the Gunners’ latest signing, but it was a surprise that he left a club like City to move to Arsenal.

With the Citizens, he is guaranteed to win more trophies even if he doesn’t play very often.

However, at Arsenal, he will not even play in the Champions League, and the Gunners are a few years behind in terms of being capable of winning titles.

Former Aston Villa man, Hutton believes speaking with Arteta and Jesus made him decide to take the risk.

He tells Football Insider: “Obviously Arteta was at Man City so they know each other anyway.

“Jesus and him have probably been in contact, asking what pre-season is like, what the manager is like, what training is like, what the team’s objectives are for next season, things that you want to know before you sign for the club.

“It’s massive, and always good knowing the manager so you can have a good conversation before you sign and he can layout the plans for you.“

Just Arsenal Opinion

At Arsenal, Zinchenko might not win trophies immediately, but he will certainly enjoy time on the pitch.

He would get regular game time, and his versatility will make it hard to drop him to the bench.

Hopefully, his experience at City will help him inspire Arsenal to win some trophies.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta meets the press after incredible 4-0 destruction of Chelsea

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids