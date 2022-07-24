Pundit gives his opinion on Wilshere getting Arsenal role

Arsenal recently named Jack Wilshere as their latest under18 coach as the midfielder returns to his old playing ground.

He broke through at the club’s Hale End Academy and now returns to groom the next generation of players coming through there.

He had wanted to prolong his playing career, but injuries were a problem and he hung up his boots at the end of last season.

The former England international will now look to become successful as a manager.

His appointment as the club’s youth team coach seems like compensation for his time with them earlier, but Ben Dinnery believes that discredits him a lot.

Wilshere has taken some coaching courses and started in 2017, which Dinnery believes makes him qualified for the role.

He tells Football Insider: “He started doing his coaching badges in 2017.

“I think he made the conscious decision back then that he wanted to have some sort of role in a coaching capacity.

“He has got a Level 2 FA badge and had a conversation with Per Mertesacker, who asked him if he wanted to study with him for a Uefa B badge.

“The argument that he has been shoehorned in there because he is a former player does Jack Wilshere a little bit of an injustice. This has been on his radar for at least the last five years.

“You might question his hours of direct coaching, but what he lacks in experience he makes up for with countless hours of playing under the world’s best managers.”

Wilshere has earned the right to become Arsenal’s next youth team manager and the ex-midfielder needs our support now.

His experience coming through the ranks means he can develop talents that will break into the first team.

