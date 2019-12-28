Pundit gives his verdict on whether Arsenal will sell Aubameyang or not.

Arsenal will most likely cash in on Pierre Emerick Aubameyang very soon according to Jamie Carragher.
The Gabonese attacker has top-scored every other member of the Arsenal squad since he joined and he was the Premier League’s joint-top scorer last season.
However, he has been unsettled in London recently and wants a return to the Champions League to help boost his image as one of the world’s best.
Barcelona and Real Madrid have been credited with an interest in Aubameyang, and he has refused to commit his future to the Gunners.
With Arsenal struggling to get him to renew his terms, Carragher believes the Gunners would eventually sell him to avoid missing out on a transfer fee.
“You look at up front and the age of Aubameyang, he’s got a year to go,” Carragher said on the Sky Sports Christmas Transfer show, per the Mirror.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if they cashed in on Aubameyang if somebody offered them big money.
“That’s even though he’s one of the top strikers in the Premier League.
“They do still have Lacazette there also but it’s a big job at Arsenal.”
Alexandre Lacazette is also unsettled at the Emirates and Mikel Arteta is reportedly planning to hold talks with both strikers, the hope is that they would buy into his ideas and sign new deals.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Carragher likes to say all kind of things. He does not make sense. He criticizes our defence a lot. What I remember most about his playing days were the own goals he conceeded. Arsenal should rather keep Aubameyang and sign quality players in January that will improve the team. We can make Top 4 of we go on a consistent run. Sign Thomas Partey Dunk and Rakitic. Men with experience. Those 3 players would improve our team and we can push for top 4. We did that when we signed Arshavin in January. Loan out Guendouzi, Willock, Nelson, Smith Rowe. It will be wrong to sell Aubameyang at this stage considering our league position.
There must be some clubs willing to buy our 50+ M strikers, but with discounted prices
Sell our bad/average players FIRST
It’s common sense innit
It’s basic Mathematics innit:
Bad players + average players + good players = our squad
Our Squad – good players = Bad and Average players
And even if replace Aubameyang, Lacazette, we will still have Xhaka, Mustafi, Elneny, Mkitaryan, Sokratis, Ozil, Niles etc innit.
So sell or release those players first before even thinking of selling our best players
Sell Lacazette bring in Dembele keep auba and please bring in a top quality CB 🙏
If AUBA could be our Bale/Courtinho/some1 sold and the money used for squad rebuild, I’ll be happy but I do not trust our scouting network anymore, this day our recruitment process look like spur/liverpool of old.
I do envy Leicester scouting system, take kante & Ndidi for example, prior to their arrival they were less popular (at least both don’t feature regularly for country) but we’re bought, when kante left we thought it would be difficult to replace but Leicester went ahead and brought a relatively unknown cheaper Ndidi who on current form, is better than kante. That’s how to be smart, we eagle eye scout, if possible, poach some from Leicester
If he isn’t interested in signing a new contract then yes sell him in January if he only has a year left to go. Absolutely any player not willing to commit to a new contract needs to be sold. Don’t let them run into the last year we’ve been down this path so many tines it’s getting ridiculous. I would go for Danny Ings in January and sell sell sell all the players that aren’t bothered being here. January best time to sell not the best to buy though