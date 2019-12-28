Pundit gives his verdict on whether Arsenal will sell Aubameyang or not.

Arsenal will most likely cash in on Pierre Emerick Aubameyang very soon according to Jamie Carragher.

The Gabonese attacker has top-scored every other member of the Arsenal squad since he joined and he was the Premier League’s joint-top scorer last season.

However, he has been unsettled in London recently and wants a return to the Champions League to help boost his image as one of the world’s best.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have been credited with an interest in Aubameyang, and he has refused to commit his future to the Gunners.

With Arsenal struggling to get him to renew his terms, Carragher believes the Gunners would eventually sell him to avoid missing out on a transfer fee.

“You look at up front and the age of Aubameyang, he’s got a year to go,” Carragher said on the Sky Sports Christmas Transfer show, per the Mirror.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they cashed in on Aubameyang if somebody offered them big money.

“That’s even though he’s one of the top strikers in the Premier League.

“They do still have Lacazette there also but it’s a big job at Arsenal.”

Alexandre Lacazette is also unsettled at the Emirates and Mikel Arteta is reportedly planning to hold talks with both strikers, the hope is that they would buy into his ideas and sign new deals.