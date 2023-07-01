Pundit gives his view on Kieran Tierney going on loan to Celtic

Kieran Tierney has reportedly caught the attention of Celtic, following Brendan Rodgers’ return to the club as manager.

Rodgers previously played a significant role in Tierney’s development during their time together at Celtic before they both moved to the Premier League.

When Tierney first joined Arsenal, he was considered their first-choice left-back and was highly regarded as one of the best in the league.

However, the situation changed last season with the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko, leading to speculation about Tierney’s future at the Emirates.

Despite the interest from Celtic, former Premier League player Frank McAvennie believes it would be challenging for the club to secure a permanent transfer for Tierney. McAvennie suggests that a loan move could be a more viable option.

He tells Football Insider:

“If Newcastle didn’t want him the best thing for him would probably be to get a loan deal for a year [to Celtic]. That would suit everyone because he would be playing every game.

“Everyone knows he is a Celtic supporter so going back wouldn’t be a big deal.

“When I came back to Celtic it was not a big thing because I was a supporter. All I can say if that if it was to happen I would not be surprised but I do not think it will. I think Tierney is on the way to the top.“

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is one of our best players and we must keep him in the squad as a backup option to Zinchenko.

However, he might ask to leave the club and we probably should start looking for a replacement if we still do not trust Nuno Tavares.

