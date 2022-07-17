Pundit gives his view on why Zinchenko wants to join Arsenal

Former West Ham man, Frank McAvennie, claims Oleksandr Zinchenko is interested in moving to Arsenal because of Mikel Arteta.

The Ukrainian has been linked with a move to the Emirates as the second Manchester City player to land in London this summer.

Talks are ongoing between both clubs, and it seems the conversations have been positive, which will make it easy for him to make the move.

At City, he is almost guaranteed to win trophies every season, but Arsenal is not even in the top four and will not play in the Champions League this season.

However, McAvennie doesn’t think the defender will think too much about that.

He believes he will be keen to make the move because he will work with Arteta, who had been a member of the coaching staff at City, previously.

He tells Football Insider: “He pretty much got a lot of game time last season but if he’s happy to leave then let him go.

“I think I’d want to be close to [Pep] Guardiola. But he might have an affinity with [Mikel] Arteta, he might have got on well with him.

“Arsenal have to step up. They see West Ham doing well and Tottenham fighting for Champions League places so they have to. He’s giving chances to youngsters but it could backfire on him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta is one of the finest young managers in England and will attract top young talents to the Emirates.

He did well as Pep Guardiola’s assistant manager. That will make it easier for players to choose Arsenal when they want to leave the Premier League champions.

