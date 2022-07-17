Pundit gives his view on why Zinchenko wants to join Arsenal

Former West Ham man, Frank McAvennie, claims Oleksandr Zinchenko is interested in moving to Arsenal because of Mikel Arteta.
The Ukrainian has been linked with a move to the Emirates as the second Manchester City player to land in London this summer.
Talks are ongoing between both clubs, and it seems the conversations have been positive, which will make it easy for him to make the move.
At City, he is almost guaranteed to win trophies every season, but Arsenal is not even in the top four and will not play in the Champions League this season.
However, McAvennie doesn’t think the defender will think too much about that.
He believes he will be keen to make the move because he will work with Arteta, who had been a member of the coaching staff at City, previously.
He tells Football Insider: “He pretty much got a lot of game time last season but if he’s happy to leave then let him go.
“I think I’d want to be close to [Pep] Guardiola. But he might have an affinity with [Mikel] Arteta, he might have got on well with him.
“Arsenal have to step up. They see West Ham doing well and Tottenham fighting for Champions League places so they have to. He’s giving chances to youngsters but it could backfire on him.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Arteta is one of the finest young managers in England and will attract top young talents to the Emirates.
He did well as Pep Guardiola’s assistant manager. That will make it easier for players to choose Arsenal when they want to leave the Premier League champions.
I belive if this goes through that will be the end of our transfer business this summer and when you look at whats come in I do not believe it’s enough to be challenging top 4 ,all our rivals have themselves upgraded but they have an advantage of having top class managers and that could be the difference in finishing 3rd and finishing 6th .
From which source are you believing please? Why are you counting your eggs before they are hatched? What if we go ahead and sign a couple more players will you come back and apologize to the club for misbelieving?
I will strongly advice we all enjoy the activities with kin interest and optimism. I have leant that my moaning doesn’t actually affect the activity of the market so I just enjoy and follow the cruise.
WHAT??????
Highly unlikely this will be the end of our business. We are linked with every CM/b2b under the sun.
I am a man city fan and i became surprised when city decided to sale Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal. He has had a hidden great talent that we will see him as a striker at Arsenal. Arsenal is so lucky to have him. Have a nice time for Gabriel
Not at all moaning it’s just an opinion which with a bit of thinking from your part you might come to the same conclusion ,you really believe we are going to sign more then that’s great buddy ,and no I don’t believe I will be apologising if they do that’s just weird .
Reply to Artetas PR team member @gogo above
Dan, im sure you would be happy if your opinion was wrong, i really dont get the mentality of some people. I hope we sign Lucas Paqueta but if we get Zinchenko, i doubt the budget would stretch unless as i keep saying someone like Saka goes to a bigger club for a big fee.
Yea don’t see it mate
For me that will be business done ,would love to see a pacey physical CM bought in and another CF with different attributes to Jesus and Eddie but for now I don’t think we will unless like you said players move on that we aren’t expecting not .
Nah, Dan if I was a betting man I would bet on atleast one or two more signing before the window slam shut
Maybe a winger on a free transfer and a £25 mil target man.
Am leaning on keeping Leno though, just a little nervous on the new lad
Leno deserves to be a Number one ,to good to be on the bench and still only 30 so hitting his prime ,hope he goes to Fulham as I have a soft spot for them and can only help their struggle la to stay up this season
On the other side of the coin, a conspiracy artist could argue that our fine young manager is helping City to finance the deals for Haaland and Cucurella.
I’m not against the two deals in principle, but I can’t ignore the hefty pay increases on offer for both Jesus and Zinchenko. (Over 200pw for Jesus and 150pw for Zinchenko). What I’m trying to say is this pundit’s view is noting but cow dung, manure – to be polite.
We are paying an arm and a leg for two of City’s fringe players.
Can you please list any club that is not paying an arm and a leg for the players they are signing?
Man United
Chelsea
City,
Liverpool
Spuds etc..
Barcelona just paid £60 million for Raphinha and £40 million for a 34 year old Lewandowski..
Even the smaller clubs are paying as much as £35 million on an individual player..