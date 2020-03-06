Pundit gives his weekend predictions including Arsenal result

Robbie Savage predicts another win for Arsenal as he looks ahead to this weekends games.

Arsenal returns to Premier League action this weekend as they look to continue chasing a European spot.

The Gunners crashed out of the Europa League at the last round. That elimination at the hands of Olympiacos has closed one route to European competition and Arsenal will now concentrate their hopes of finishing further up the league table.

The Gunners are not the only team in action this weekend and Robbie Savage has given his prediction how he believes the results will go.

After losing their unbeaten start to the season the last time out, Liverpool is predicted to beat Bournemouth 3-0 to return to form.

Savage then proceeds to predict that the Gunners would earn a 2-1 win against David Moyes’ resurgent West Ham side.

He then added that Manchester City will earn a 2-1 win at Old Trafford on Monday evening.

Winning that game against West Ham could help Arsenal move up the Premier League table, if some of the teams above them fail to register wins.

Right now, Arsenal are just five points behind Man Utd in fifth and eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, however, they have a game in hand and a win against the Hammers will improve their chances of a top four/five finish significantly.