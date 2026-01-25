Pundit gives simple reason for Arsenal losing to Man Utd

Arsenal’s home defeat to Manchester United has left the Gunners without a win in three consecutive Premier League matches, and Owen Hargreaves believes they fell short of their usual standards against the Red Devils. The result has intensified concerns at a crucial stage of the season, particularly given Arsenal’s ambitions across multiple competitions.

Recent weeks have proven demanding for Mikel Arteta’s side, with performances suggesting that fatigue may be setting in. While periods of inconsistency can affect any team, a home fixture against a major rival is typically seen as an opportunity to reset momentum. Arsenal were unable to take advantage of that scenario, and the loss has only added to the sense of pressure surrounding their campaign.

Signs of fatigue at a key stage

This phase of the season is often decisive, and Arsenal cannot afford to continue dropping points if they are to maintain their objectives. Competing on several fronts has stretched the squad, and there is a growing perception that the physical and mental demands are beginning to take their toll. The accumulation of fixtures appears to be impacting energy levels, with sharpness and intensity not always at their usual level.

Failing to win any of their last three league games should act as a warning sign. Consistency has been a major strength for Arsenal for much of the campaign, but recent results indicate that sustaining that level is becoming more difficult. The challenge now is to find a way to manage workloads while rediscovering the form that placed them in such a strong position earlier in the season.

Hargreaves assessment of the defeat

Hargreaves offered his analysis of the match, highlighting both Arsenal’s shortcomings and Manchester United’s execution. Speaking as quoted by Premier League Productions, he said, “United had to defend incredibly well and hit them on the counter. I thought they did that beautifully. Arsenal weren’t at their best but credit to Man Utd.”

He also pointed to the effectiveness of United’s approach, adding, “They pressed, they forced mistakes, and they posed a threat on the counter.”

For Arsenal, the task now is to respond quickly. With the margins tightening and expectations rising, they must address signs of burnout and restore the intensity required to compete at the highest level during the run-in.