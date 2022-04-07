Pundit gives verdict on the future of struggling Arsenal man

Gabby Agbonlahor believes Nuno Tavares has wasted his chance to build a career at Arsenal following his poor form this season.

The Portugal Under-21 star was signed by the Gunners in the summer to act as a backup to Kieran Tierney.

The Scotsman is one of the best left-backs in the world, but he is injury-prone and the Gunners needed to sign someone that will play when he is unavailable.

Tavares has been brought in as his deputy, but he is not developing his game as fast as he needs to.

He had a torrid time in the match against Palace and Mikel Arteta hauled him off at halftime.

Former Aston Villa man, Agbonlahor believes the defender has no future at the club.

He tells Football Insider: “Tavares, I don’t think he’ll play again.

“He’s been dragged twice at half-time in the last couple of months. He didn’t look very good at all against Palace.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares has been a bad signing, but he wasn’t a player that most Arsenal fans were excited about when he joined the club.

We knew we only signed him because he was young and has potential, but he is proving unprepared to play when Tierney is unavailable.

It remains unclear if he would play again this season, but if he keeps struggling, then we need to sign another left-back as Tierney’s backup.