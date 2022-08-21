Pundit hails Arsenal man as their key to taking more risks

Former Aston Villa man Gabby Agbonlahor has named William Saliba as one player that gives Arsenal the confidence to attack teams.

The Frenchman has made a bright start to his Gunners career after waiting for a long time before getting it.

The defender has been in stunning form in the first three league games of the season and scored for the club in their match against Bournemouth yesterday.

The Gunners are now solid at the back and relentless when they attack teams.

Their pressing is superb, and it suffocates defences. Gabby believes having Saliba at the back gives them the confidence to keep pushing to score goals.

He said on Talk Sport: “I think you know you’ve got Saliba out there, it helps, doesn’t it? You know they can take more risks going forward.”

Having a defence you can rely on is one of the secrets of success because it helps you to attack teams with confidence.

With Saliba at the back, the likes of Gabriel Jesus can work hard to press teams down and attack them relentlessly, knowing if they lose possession, their defence will get the ball back.

Hopefully, the Frenchman will keep performing well and help the team achieve success this term.

