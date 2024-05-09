Pundit hails Arsenal star for improving the lives of players around him

Arsenal has received two Player of the Season nominations following their impressive Premier League campaign.

Under Mikel Arteta’s management, the team has been in fantastic form this year, and with two fixtures remaining, they have a chance of ending the campaign as English champions.

The Gunners have emerged as one of the top clubs in the country and have challenged for the title in back-to-back seasons.

Their players have been in stunning form, and as reported by the Daily Mail, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard have been nominated for the Player of the Season Award.

Odegaard has been exceptional for Arsenal, leading the team with his performances and contributing to their solid run of form, which has seen them challenge for the league title.

Rice, who joined Arsenal in the summer, has been one of the standout signings in Europe this campaign, and his nomination is well deserved.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice and Odegaard have been key players for us in this campaign, and we hope one of them wins this award.

If we win the Premier League crown, it will make it easier for that to happen, otherwise, a City player could win it.

