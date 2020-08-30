Pundit hails Arsenal’s new mindset change under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal beat Liverpool to win the Community Shield this weekend, that was Arsenal’s second trophy in two games after beating Chelsea to win the FA Cup just a few weeks ago.

Mikel Arteta has now won two trophies at the club before spending a full season with the Gunners.

He inherited an Arsenal team that was short on confidence and which had also been battered by several Premier League sides and teams in Europe.

In a very short period of time, he has transformed their mindset into a winning one and they have beaten Liverpool twice in as many games.

They also beat Manchester City and Chelsea before the end of last season. These improvements point to the fact that the Gunners have become a different team and Danny Murphy cannot help but be impressed with their mindset shift.

He hailed the Gunners mentality in his column in the Mail Online after they didn’t allow Liverpool to beat them when the Reds equalised on Saturday.

He wrote: “What really impressed me was Arsenal’s mentality. That has changed under Arteta too. When Liverpool got their equaliser, I thought there was only one winner.

“In the past, Arsenal would have crumbled. But this is not the same Arsenal any more. They hit back and had a good go to win it themselves in normal time. They continue to show real signs of improvement. Liverpool, in fairness, were not quite at the races.”