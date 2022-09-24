Pundit has his say on Saka being played out of position for England

Bukayo Saka struggled last night as England faced Italy in a must-win Nations League game.

The Three Lions had to win the match to avoid being relegated from their group, but they lost and will now play at a level lower than the current one in the next Nations League campaign.

Saka started on the left wing of a 3-4-3 formation, a position he has filled in the past, but not anymore.

He is now a right-winger at Arsenal and he is thriving in that position at club level.

However, Gareth Southgate played him out of position in the game, and he struggled.

After a dismal first half, Sky Sports’ Jeff Stelling tweeted:

“Ok, not so good! I agree. Feel sorry for Bukayo Saka. What’s he doing as LWB? It is a bit of a mess!”

When a player is played out of position, it is hard for him to do well and that was the case with Saka.

He is one of the best right-wingers in the Premier League. Why would he be played in a left-wing-back position?

Hopefully, Southgate would learn from this and do better in his next team selection.

