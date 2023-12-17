Pundit heaps praise on Declan Rice after another fine showing

After the game, an impressed Clinton Morrison said on the BBC:
“Rice has been outstanding. He’s a big influence on this team.
“He covers the ground, he drives forward and he intercepts. He does it all. I think he’s magnificent.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Rice has been such a good signing and has justified why he should be our record buy for a long time.
However, this is just the start of the season and his level of performance mustn’t drop for the rest of the campaign.
What a signing, Arsenal may have miss the bullet again with the Caicedo kid, now another Chelsea player.
Declan is an Arsenal legend in the making.
Couldn’t get to see game today but had to rely on MOTD. Just snippets but Big Dec is turning into Mr Arsenal. What a player. Well done today. I saw most of Liverpool v utd and Liverpool looked poor. Big game against them and we must beat them.