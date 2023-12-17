Pundit heaps praise on Declan Rice after another fine showing

Declan Rice delivered another top-class performance for Arsenal in their 2-0 win against Brighton yesterday and has earned praise for it.

The midfielder has been a superb addition since Arsenal acquired him in the summer.

Mikel Arteta courted him for a year and had to fend off competition from Manchester City to sign the Englishman.

The Gunners broke their transfer record to make the move happen, yet Rice’s performance has made the transfer look like a steal.

The former West Ham player has hardly put a foot wrong since moving to the club and was pivotal to the win against Brighton.