Pundit heaps praise on Declan Rice after another fine showing

Declan Rice delivered another top-class performance for Arsenal in their 2-0 win against Brighton yesterday and has earned praise for it.

The midfielder has been a superb addition since Arsenal acquired him in the summer.

Mikel Arteta courted him for a year and had to fend off competition from Manchester City to sign the Englishman.

The Gunners broke their transfer record to make the move happen, yet Rice’s performance has made the transfer look like a steal.

The former West Ham player has hardly put a foot wrong since moving to the club and was pivotal to the win against Brighton.

After the game, an impressed Clinton Morrison said on the BBC:

“Rice has been outstanding. He’s a big influence on this team.

“He covers the ground, he drives forward and he intercepts. He does it all. I think he’s magnificent.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice has been such a good signing and has justified why he should be our record buy for a long time.

However, this is just the start of the season and his level of performance mustn’t drop for the rest of the campaign.

  3. Couldn’t get to see game today but had to rely on MOTD. Just snippets but Big Dec is turning into Mr Arsenal. What a player. Well done today. I saw most of Liverpool v utd and Liverpool looked poor. Big game against them and we must beat them.

