Pundit highlights one player who has improved greatly under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal’s new manager, Mikel Arteta has done a great job when it comes to helping players develop.

The former Manchester City assistant manager was named Arsenal’s manager at a time that the club as a collective unit and most of their players individually seemed to be regressing.

However, he has turned things around and even though the wins haven’t really been coming as one would have hoped, he has managed to stabilize the club and fix some of their weaker areas.

Players like Shkodran Mustafi and Granit Xhaka have become better under Arteta, but Tony Cascarino has highlighted another player who he thinks has benefitted even more from their new boss.

He claimed that Bukayo Saka has been a better player since Arteta became Arsenal’s manager.

Saka broke into the first team under Unai Emery but he seems to have gotten even better under Arteta and Cascarino has been impressed by his development under the Spaniard.

“Bukayo Saka at left-back has done brilliantly well,” Cascarino told Talksport.

“That was a big decision because he looked very raw and quite naive when he first got into the team, but under Arteta I think he has improved enormously.”

Despite wins not coming as often as fans would want, Cascarino insists that the Gunners are heading in the right direction under Arteta.

“I think there’s a lot of work to be done at that club, and I think Arteta is slowly but surely going the right way of changing things around,” he added.

“But the gap is enormous for Arsenal to get back to the top-four.

“I do think they are better defensively and they are a better team without the ball.

“Yes, there have been lost of draws, but even in the performance against Chelsea when they were 2-1 down they managed to get back into the game [to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge].

“There’s a level of coaching that is being put on the field that has made them look slightly different.”

Hard to argue with what Cascariono has said here. Saka has developed immensely and Arsenal has done better under Arteta but results are what counts and that has to start improving fast, especially the draws. They must be converted into wins going forward.