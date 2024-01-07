Pundit highlights what Arsenal lacked against Liverpool

Arsenal once again highlighted their offensive struggles, suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool at the Emirates.

Desperate for a confidence-boosting win after consecutive Premier League losses, the Gunners faced a challenging task.

Mikel Arteta’s team started the match with positive intent but failed to breach Liverpool’s defence. Despite possessing creative players and creating opportunities, Arsenal lacked a clinical finisher to convert chances into goals.

Liverpool capitalised on Arsenal’s offensive woes, scoring twice and securing passage to the next round of the FA Cup. This setback leaves Arsenal with the task of focusing on their Premier League and Champions League campaigns.

The evident deficiency in a potent finisher became apparent during the match, prompting former defender turned pundit Stephen Kelly to suggest the need for someone like Ivan Toney in Arsenal’s squad.

He said on the BBC:

“Another counter-attack, one touch and bang!

“No hesitation before Luis Diaz hits it, Liverpool do look dangerous when they get the ball but Arsenal on the other hand looked for the perfect goal.

“Ivan Toney would help this Arsenal team.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This has been a bad day for us at the Emirates, and we must act in the transfer market.

A new striker will change things at the club, and it looks suicidal to continue the season without one.

