Pundit highlights what has been Arsenal’s problem all season long

Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw against Brentford this evening, a result that takes Liverpool a step closer to securing the Premier League title.

Earlier in the week, Arsenal had captured the attention of Europe with an impressive victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League. However, the momentum from that result did not carry over into their domestic campaign, as they failed to collect all three points against another Premier League side.

While the Gunners mathematically remain in contention for the league crown this season, the focus has clearly shifted heavily towards the Champions League. The fans certainly hope to see the team lift a European trophy, but they are equally eager for the club to remain committed to the league title race.

In the match against Brentford, Arsenal were the dominant side and created numerous chances throughout the game. On another day, they might have secured a more comfortable victory had they converted more of those opportunities. The quality within Mikel Arteta’s squad is evident, and the manager was clearly aiming for all three points. He would have been pleased when Arsenal took the lead, a moment that seemed to confirm their control of the match.

However, Brentford were resilient and managed to claw their way back into the game, ultimately earning a point. Speaking on Sky Sports, pundit Steve Sidwell shared his thoughts on the result, suggesting Arsenal had enough to win the match.

He said:

“It feels acceptable because they’ve got the game in midweek. If that wasn’t there, it would be a different atmosphere in the stadium.

It’s the story of Arsenal – they’ve lacked that goal scorer they’ve needed all season and others haven’t stepped up to the plate.

They’ve dominated the game today but couldn’t get it over the line.”

The outcome was frustrating for Arsenal and the fans, who were left questioning why points continue to be dropped in the league. With crucial fixtures ahead, Arsenal must now find a balance between European ambition and domestic consistency.