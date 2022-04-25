Pundit highlights what Nketiah needs to do to become Arsenal’s key man

Former Premier League player, Danny Mills, has urged Eddie Nketiah to take training seriously, and he would then be given more chances to play by Mikel Arteta.

The striker has come in from the wilderness to lead Arsenal’s attack in their last two matches and has impressed.

He scored a brace in the 4-2 win against Chelsea, and he was in good form against Manchester United in his next game.

Nketiah seems to have moved ahead of Alexandre Lacazette on the pecking order, but there is no guarantee that he would start the next match ahead of the Frenchman.

Mills says we can all see that he is a good finisher, and he would become Arsenal’s first choice if he improves his performance in training.

He tells Football Insider: “We’ve seen that he can score goals.

“But there’s obviously a reason why he doesn’t get a lot of game time. He came to Leeds and didn’t get much, and he’s had a couple of managers at Arsenal too.

“You have to ask the question of his performances in training – is he really doing all that he can?

“If you give him the opportunity, he can be brilliant in front of goal. That’s not hard to see.

“I think he just needs to knuckle down in training now, work a little bit harder – and look at his weaknesses.

“He can make the shirt his own if he can do exactly what the manager wants of him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

In the last two games, Nketiah has proven he has the quality to become one of the best players at Arsenal and potentially save us money in new signings.

However, it seems he is showing his qualities too late, and the club will hardly trust him to lead our attack next season.