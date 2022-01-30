Pundit hints Arsenal might have financial problems as they struggle to buy in January

Former Sunderland man, Kevin Phillips, insists Arsenal needs to make new signings in this transfer window and he hints their lack of movement in the window could be a suggestion there are financial problems at the club.

Arsenal’s fine first half to this campaign could go to waste if their rivals who have strengthened their squad this month outperforms them in this second half.

The Gunners have been around the top four, but the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham have played fewer games.

In the second half of the season, everyone will do their best to make the top four and adding new players will help.

After letting the likes of Ainsley Maitland-Niles leave the club, Phillips insists Mikel Arteta needs new men.

He tells Football Insider: “They’re really short – especially in that midfield area. “It’s amazing that we’re talking about Arsenal being short in those types of areas when you consider the size of that football club.

“Maitland-Niles going out is fine, I can see how that makes sense. But surely they need to bring in another midfielder and another striker.

“Whether it’s a financial issue, I don’t know – but Arsenal are desperate for reinforcements in those two positions.

“Lacazette is out of contract in the summer, so is Nketiah. That’s a really concerning area that they need to address.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We had expected a busy January transfer window, and it certainly wasn’t just about outgoings.

Arsenal has now become the club that gets linked to several players, but none eventually joins.

If we do badly in this second half of the season, we cannot blame Arteta.