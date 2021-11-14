Pundit hints Arteta will offload this underperforming star soon

Kevin Campbell has hinted that Nicolas Pepe’s days at the Emirates are numbered unless he steps up his performance.

Mikel Arteta is loading this Arsenal team with his players and those he inherited when he took the job will have to work hard to stay in his plans.

Pepe has flattered to deceive since he moved to the Emirates and the Ivorian is now struggling to get first-team minutes this season.

When he has been given a chance to play, he struggles to prove why he should remain in the team.

As Arsenal gradually adds players that suit Arteta’s system to the squad, they could soon sell him off and Campbell believes he simply hasn’t been good enough.

The former Gunner said on The Highbury Squad YouTube channel last night: “This is the proving season for Pepe, I believe.

“He will get a chance, it might be in the Carabao Cup, but he will get a chance. He’s got to shine, he has to. If he doesn’t…

“What is it, the third year of a five-year deal? We’re still waiting for him to make the real break out, although he broke out a little bit at the back end of last season. Is that enough for a record signing? It’s not enough!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe is clearly not good enough for Arsenal and it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that when you watch him play.

It is still a wonder why he was brought to the Emirates in the first place when Arsenal had the chance to sign someone as accomplished as Wilfried Zaha.

Now is the time to make the right decisions going forward and it might be a good idea to offload him in the summer and sign a replacement who will bring more value to the club.