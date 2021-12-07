Pundit hints problem is brewing between Arteta and Aubameyang

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang was punished for his poor form when Arsenal faced Everton last night.

Mikel Arteta benched the club captain and even subbed on Eddie Nketiah before the Gabon star later in the game.

You could say the Spaniard is justified with the decision because the former Borussia Dortmund striker missed a glorious chance to help the Gunners earn a point from the match late on.

Putting Nketiah before Auba is a significant decision, and Sky Sports pundit, Gary Neville believes the latter will not be happy with that call.

He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘I think there’ll be a problem with Aubameyang after this. I don’t think he’ll like the idea of Nketiah coming on or being subbed full stop.

‘There’s always a little bit of a bug between Arteta and Aubameyang, I know he’s the captain but he leaves him out and it feels like something a bit awkward.

‘It’s going to cause a problem and I bet if he could get a bit of money for him and get someone else they would.

‘And I bet if Aubameyang could he would move on as as well because it could turn a little sour.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Aubameyang’s shocking miss at the end of that match justified his manager’s decision to bench him from the start of the game.

The striker has been going downhill since last season, and his age means he is most likely irredeemable.

Signing another attacker at the start of next year is a great idea, but it would be hard to find a quality replacement for him in January.

The club still needs him for at least this campaign. Hopefully, he returns to form and fires the team into the top four.