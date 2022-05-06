Pundit identifies a key player in Arsenal’s top-four push

Eddie Nketiah has been a key man for Arsenal in the last few weeks, and Sky Sports’ Nick Wright believes he would be pivotal to the Gunners in this run-in.

The striker hardly played for the club all season in the Premier League, but Mikel Arteta made a bold step to start him in recent important matches, including against Chelsea, and he took his chance.

He is now the club’s main striker ahead of Alexandre Lacazette, and he did well in his last game against West Ham, even though he didn’t score.

Wright we impressed by what he saw and wrote on Sky Sports:

“It was Arsenal’s defensive resilience that pulled them through at the London Stadium on Sunday but the 2-1 win over West Ham owed just as much to Nketiah’s all-round performance. “The best player on the pitch,” said Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness.

“By the end, the 22-year-old had taken more shots, attempted more passes, had more touches and made more ball recoveries than Alexandre Lacazette has managed in any game all season.

“A player who had gone a year without starting a Premier League fixture before Arsenal’s trip to Southampton three weeks ago suddenly looks key to their hopes of securing a top-four finish.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah has stepped up at the right time for himself and the club. The attacker would be out of contract in the summer, so he needs to play well to show suitors what he can do.

Arsenal needs him to be in his best form so that they can earn a place in the top four at the end of this campaign, which is what he is doing.