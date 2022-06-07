Pundit identifies key reason Arsenal will beat Tottenham in the race for Premier League star

Former Tottenham and England goalkeeper, Paul Robinson has admitted that Gabriel Jesus will likely move to Arsenal if playing regularly is a priority for him.

The Brazilian is the subject of interest from the North London rivals in this transfer window and they will slug it out to add him to their squad when the transfer window opens.

Spurs have a more potent attacking lineup than Arsenal and the Gunners’ option has even plummeted now that Alexandre Lacazette has left the club.

But that doesn’t mean the Lilywhites will drop out of the race for Arsenal. It is now down to the player to decide and Robinson believes he will struggle to play regularly at Spurs.

He tells Football Insider: “There is not a starting spot for him at Spurs but he’d be an ideal signing because of his versatility and quality.

Adding: “Listen, Arsenal and Spurs are too similar clubs. Spurs are moving in the right direction quicker than Arsenal right now but the size and history of the clubs is similar. There is not a lot to choose between them.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

A move for Jesus makes sense to both clubs, but it would come down to which team appeals to him the most, eventually.

The Brazilian has been in great form in recentt weeks, which proves he can do a job for us at the Emirates.

We need to focus on offering him a deal he cannot reject now and hopefully, Manchester City will not stop him from leaving.