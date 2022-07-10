Pundit identifies one key thing that Pep Guardiola taught Arteta

Mikel Arteta worked as Pep Guardiola’s assistant manager for at least two seasons before he moved to Arsenal to become their head coach.

The Spaniard already had the leadership qualities in him when he was a player, and working with Guardiola helped him to develop the required know-how to become a top manager.

He is now leading Arsenal’s rebuild, and he obviously learnt so much from the Manchester City boss which he would apply to his own managerial career.

Former West Ham striker, Frank McAvennie, believes not allowing any player to leave without signing a replacement is a key lesson he brought from the Etihad.

He was reacting to Arsenal adding Matt Turner to their squad, which has paved the way for Bernd Leno to leave.

He tells Football Insider:

“You can’t just sell a player and not replace him. I don’t believe that you can do that.

“He’s learnt from [Pep] Guardiola. I don’t think he would allow anyone to leave if he thought they were going to be anywhere near his first team.

“So if he thinks people are going to be in his first team and he has to sell them, then he’ll need a replacement for them. It’s like for like they’ve got to sell and get somebody in, cheaper, that can maybe do the same job and maybe go on to be better than the boy that’s just walked out.

“So that’s what you’re hoping for.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It makes little sense to allow a player to leave when a replacement is not lined up.

That leaves you short of numbers in a particular position, and Arsenal has done well to avoid being put in such a situation.

Leno has to leave because now he is the third choice at the club, and it doesn’t make sense for a goalkeeper of his class.

