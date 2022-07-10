Pundit identifies one key thing that Pep Guardiola taught Arteta

Mikel Arteta worked as Pep Guardiola’s assistant manager for at least two seasons before he moved to Arsenal to become their head coach.
The Spaniard already had the leadership qualities in him when he was a player, and working with Guardiola helped him to develop the required know-how to become a top manager.
He is now leading Arsenal’s rebuild, and he obviously learnt so much from the Manchester City boss which he would apply to his own managerial career.
Former West Ham striker, Frank McAvennie, believes not allowing any player to leave without signing a replacement is a key lesson he brought from the Etihad.
He was reacting to Arsenal adding Matt Turner to their squad, which has paved the way for Bernd Leno to leave.
He tells Football Insider:
“You can’t just sell a player and not replace him. I don’t believe that you can do that.
“He’s learnt from [Pep] Guardiola. I don’t think he would allow anyone to leave if he thought they were going to be anywhere near his first team.
“So if he thinks people are going to be in his first team and he has to sell them, then he’ll need a replacement for them. It’s like for like they’ve got to sell and get somebody in, cheaper, that can maybe do the same job and maybe go on to be better than the boy that’s just walked out.
“So that’s what you’re hoping for.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
It makes little sense to allow a player to leave when a replacement is not lined up.
That leaves you short of numbers in a particular position, and Arsenal has done well to avoid being put in such a situation.
Leno has to leave because now he is the third choice at the club, and it doesn’t make sense for a goalkeeper of his class.
Makes no sense to me as this can have the opposite effect
So we signed turner but still have leno on the books who as 12 months remaining on his contract so unless say Fulham offer him an attractive contract what’s to say he won’t sit it out till next season and get a nice signing on bonus from whoever he goes to .
This leaving us with 3 keepers but with only 2 spots .
Same as the left wing position we seem to what to add to when we have Pepe who from what ive read as no offers to leave .
I’ll have a fiver that both Pepe and Leno will be gone. There are 6 weeks left Dan….
Think I should leave the betting alone already cost me last season Pat 😂
Also
“That leaves you short of numbers in a particular position, and Arsenal has done well to avoid being put in such a situation.”
Isn’t this what happened in January when our squad was so thin we had to bend the rules on the covid situation to get a game cancelled and it followed on that this was one of the main reasons we missed out on a top 4 spot .
Except for almost having no strikers at the club before out of contract Nketiah was convinced to stay. He also had nothing in play when Auba was let go which led to us choking the champions League opportunity.
But good spot about the sub goalie.
But then he let auba go without a replacement!
He sure did pal
some of us think that Auba had alreadt gone inall but body long befor ehe finally left in person. He was cheating the club, his teammates, we fans, his manager and his profession and was a low class human being in my book.
IMO we had no alternative but to get this amateur living so called professional gone asap.
I of course would have prefered a proper replacement in first and have said so, often on JA.
BUT AUBA, NOT MA, WAS TH BAD GUY HERE AND WISER FANS ARE IN NO DOUBT OF IT.
My lifelong view is that ANY player who willingly pockets the grossly obscene salaries that even the lesser paid players receive , and who does NOT GIVE HIS ALL, 100% OF THE TIME, IS A DIRTY ROTTEN CHEAT AND LOW CLASS PERSON.
LIKEWISE WITH OZIL!! REALITY!